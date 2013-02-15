(Adds details, quotes, background)
By Marty Graham
SAN DIEGO Feb 14 A former San Diego mayor
accused of raiding her late husband's charity to cover
high-stakes casino debts agreed with federal prosecutors on
Thursday to pay more than $2 million in restitution and undergo
treatment for her gambling addiction.
Maureen O'Connor, who was mayor between 1988 and 1992, was
married to Robert O. Peterson, the founder of the Jack in the
Box fast-food restaurant chain, and it was from his charitable
foundation that she embezzled money to cover her gambling
losses.
Peterson died in 1994, leaving his wife as one of three R.P.
Foundation trustees who were specifically barred from receiving
any personal financial benefit from the charity.
Court documents in the case show that O'Connor ran into
financial trouble after she amassed winnings of more than $1
billion between 2000 and 2009 while gambling in various casinos
in Las Vegas, San Diego, and Atlantic City, New Jersey.
She gambled away all her winnings and ultimately racked up
debts of more than $13 million, according to O'Connor's lawyer,
Eugene Iredale.
In order to stay afloat financially while continuing to
gamble, O'Connor liquidated her savings, sold off numerous real
estate holdings and valuable personal belongings and even took
out second and third mortgages on her home.
Left with few if any assets by the fall of 2008, according
to court records, O'Connor turned to her husband's foundation
and pilfered more than $2 million from the charity to cover her
debts, bleeding the foundation's coffers dry.
She sought to conceal the pilfering of funds as personal
"loans," prosecutors said.
"I will repay the loans," O'Connor said outside of San
Diego's federal court. "I always meant to."
The rare deferred-prosecution agreement settles the criminal
case against O'Connor, whose frail health made it unlikely she
could be brought to trial, prosecutors said. The former mayor
underwent surgery in 2011 for removal of a brain tumor and has
since suffered additional medical complications.
Iredale said the tumor played a role in O'Connor's extreme
gambling behavior by damaging parts of the brain that control
reasoning and judgment.
Under her deal with prosecutors, O'Connor admitted to the
embezzlement in court, promised to undergo treatment for her
gambling addition, agreed to repay the misappropriated funds and
settle tax obligations with the Internal Revenue Service.
In a statement announcing the agreement, U.S. Attorney Laura
Duffy said O'Connor was once a "selfless public official who
contributed much to the well-being of San Diego."
"It truly saddens me to see her at this place in her life,"
Duffy said. However, she added, "No figure, regardless of how
much good they've done or how much they've given to charity, can
escape criminal liability with impunity."
Had O'Connor been convicted of the single charge against
her, making a prohibited financial transaction, she faced a
maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
If she satisfies all the conditions of her deferred
prosecution, the government has agreed to dismiss the case in
two years' time, Duffy's office said in a statement.
