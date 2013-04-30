(Removes "and whether to buy its own tanker trucks" from 20th paragraph. The DLA corrected and clarified an earlier statement. It said it will not buy its own tanker trucks. It will seek to expand its partnerships with fuel trucking companies.)

April 30 Hurricane Sandy made landfall on Oct 29 as a post-tropical cyclone near Atlantic City, New Jersey. More than 130 people were killed in the United States and the northeast region was paralyzed for days, with massive power outages and fuel supply problems that led to long lines at gas stations.

Below is information about action taken by various companies in the fuel supply chain in the six months since the storm, based on two dozen interviews with officials.

REFINERIES

* Two refineries were shut by the storm, taking offline 308,000 barrels per day (bpd) of capacity, and another three ran at reduced rates.

* Phillips 66 238,000 bpd Bayway refinery in New Jersey, which had been shut down for almost a month after the storm, made "some improvements" such as raising electrical equipment above ground to avoid water contact.

* Hess Corp's 70,000 Port Reading refinery in New Jersey, also shut down after Sandy, has since closed down.

* PBF, which operates the 160,000 bpd Paulsboro refinery in New Jersey and the 182,000 bpd Delaware City refinery in Delware, did not respond to questions.

* Philadelphia Energy Solutions's 335,000 bpd refinery in Pennsylvania, which ran at reduced rates, secured some cabling but said it did not plan any infrastructure changes.

PIPELINES

* Colonial Pipeline Company, which brings refined products along its 5,500 mile, 2.4 million bpd line to the East Coast, will not make major changes and was satisfied with its immediate response to the storm.

* Buckeye Partners LP, which has a 900,000 bpd line delivering refined products to various locations in New York, was not available for comment.

TERMINALS

* 57 terminals - which store refined products and are the pick up point for trucks transporting them to service stations - out of 62 lying in the path of the storm were hit by Sandy and had to be entirely or partially shut down.

* NuStar Energy has raised the barriers, or berms, around its tanks, elevated critical cables off the ground to avoid water contact and shifted its office further inland.

* Royal Dutch Shell Plc, which operates Motiva terminals in a joint venture with Saudi Aramco, declined to name specific measures, but said it regularly updates its emergency plans.

* Hess declined to name specific measures, but said it regularly updates its emergency plans.

* Magellan Midstream Partners said its emergency planning was followed safely and operations resumed promptly after Sandy.

* CITGO declined to comment.

* IMTT declined to comment.

* The above companies represent the majority of terminals in the region. Other terminal operators in the area include: Kinder Morgan, Phillips 66, BP, Getty Terminals and Sunoco Logistics Partners.

SERVICE STATIONS

* There are 2,867 service stations in New Jersey, 5,110 in New York and 4,366 in Pennsylvania.

* Service stations branded with major oil company names such as BP and ExxonMobil Corp. are in fact operated by other companies, sometimes small independent entities.

* However, ExxonMobil said it was developing a "best practice sharing tool" to its branded wholesalers while BP said it makes and reviews extensive emergency response plans and takes part in drills.

* New York's 2013-2014 budget will require gasoline stations on main routes to have the necessary wiring for an emergency power generator. It will grant $10,000 for stations that get the wiring and up to $13,000 for those that also get a generator.

* The Department of Defense's Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) Energy, which coordinated the effort to supply the region with fuel, said it would see whether to expand relationships with fuel companies that can deliver in a crisis.

ELECTRICTY COMPANIES

* Public Service Electric and Gas (PSE&G) said it plans to invest $1.7 billion to protect the utility's switching and substations, as part of a broader 10-year investment plan. PSE&G supplies electricty to the main refineries in New Jersey.

* Consolidated Edison Inc plans to spend about $1 billion in storm protection measures through 2016, including about $100 million to harden the gas system tunnels and pipes and install regulator vent float check valves for high pressure gas customers in flood zones. (Reporting by Sabina Zawadzki, Selam Gebrekidan, Cezary Podkul, Anna Louie Sussman, Joshua Schneyer, Jeanine Prezioso, Scott DiSavina, Robert Gibbons, Jonathan Leff; Editing by Claudia Parsons and Leslie Gevirtz)