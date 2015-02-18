By Sebastien Malo
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Feb 18 A federal court in New York has
indefinitely suspended a hearing over lawsuits that accuse
insurers of doctoring reports on home damages caused by
Hurricane Sandy after a government agency said it hoped to
settle the litigation out of court.
A judicial panel had planned to examine evidence at the U.S.
District Court in Brooklyn this week purportedly showing that
some New York homeowners were denied federal flood insurance
money as a result of the altered reports after the historic 2012
storm.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), which
administers the National Flood Insurance Program, filed a letter
with the court this month saying it was seeking to meet
privately with the Sandy plaintiffs and the insurance companies
named as defendants in the lawsuits.
In an order issued on Tuesday, the judicial panel said it
was adjourning Thursday's hearing indefinitely "to allow the
parties to continue conducting meaningful settlement
discussions."
At least one high-profile case has been settled already.
Frank Johnston, the owner of a two-story home on New York's Fire
Island damaged in the storm, reached a deal late last week, his
lawyer Steven Bertolino said. His dispute over insured losses
was featured on the front page of Tuesday's New York Times.
"We were negotiating heavily all last week," Bertolino said.
"The fact that we were able to negotiate a settlement just shows
that FEMA will do the right thing when pushed."
FEMA did not respond to a request for comment.
FEMA leaves it to private insurers to assess damage to homes
and administer individual flood insurance payments. But it is
ultimately federal money controlled by FEMA that pays for
damaged homes covered by flood insurance.
Last November, allegations that reports were doctored led
Judge Gary R. Brown of the federal court in Brooklyn to order
draft engineering reports to be turned over in more than 1,000
separate Sandy-related lawsuits, writing that the practice could
be "widespread."
In addition to the lawsuits, the New York State attorney
general's office has opened a criminal investigation into what
it calls "insurance issues" related to damage caused by Sandy, a
spokesman said.
The 2012 hurricane damaged more than 100,000 homes in New
York, according to FEMA.
(Editing by Jonathan Allen and Tom Brown)