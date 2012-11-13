WASHINGTON Nov 13 Nine companies plan to use a
rare waiver of maritime law that expires on Tuesday allowing
foreign flagged ship to take oil products from the Gulf of
Mexico to the Northeast to help recovery efforts after
Superstorm Sandy, the federal government said on Tuesday.
The Department of Transportation's Maritime Administration,
or MARAD, said it had been notified by nine companies of their
intent to use a waiver of the Jones Act to transport ten
shipments of petroleum products and fuel additives from the Gulf
of Mexico to the Northeast. Ships must be loaded by Tuesday and
the products like gasoline and heating oil delivered to the
Northeast by Nov. 20, under the wavier issued early this month
by the Department of Homeland Security.