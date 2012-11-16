Nov 16 The following table details the 12
foreign flagged vessels that took gasoline, diesel and other
fuels and blendstocks to the U.S. Northeast under a rare waiver
of maritime law to help the region recover from Superstorm
Sandy.
The list, provided by the Department of Transportation's
Maritime Administration, is final for the waiver that required
shippers to load in the Gulf of Mexico by Nov. 13. For a story
on the waiver click here:
VESSEL FUEL AMOUNT (In barrels) PORT
Mercini Lady Gasoline 275,000 NY
Mekong Star Gasoline 254,003 NY
MCT Arcturus Ethanol 95,906 NJ
Calafuria USL Kerosene 295,000 NH, ME
NY
Christina Kirk Natural gasoline 176,331 NY
Gasoline 174,891 NY
Conti Equator ULS Diesel 260,000* NY
Maersk Katarina RFG blendstock 270,000* MA
Valverde Gasoline 288,653 CT
Winter Gasoline 86,018 NY
British Tranquility CBOB** 304,000 NY, MD
Maersk Katalin ULS Diesel 111,520 NY
ULS Kerosene 41,008 NY
CBOB Gasoline 100,100 NY
Torm Ismini ULSD 475,000 NY,
Boston
*Estimated
**Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending