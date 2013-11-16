By Laila Kearney
SAN FRANCISCO Nov 15 San Francisco on Friday
morphed into a Gotham City wonderland, where caped crusaders
fought mischievous villains aboard cable cars and on sidewalks,
for a little boy who celebrated his win against cancer by
becoming "Bat Kid" for a day.
Five-year-old Miles Scott was cheered on by thousands of
fans as he whizzed around the city with his crime-solving
partner Batman - rescuing a damsel in distress from a train
track, arresting comic book foe the Riddler at a bank and
chasing the Penguin through a ballpark - in a Make a Wish
Foundation project.
Even President Barack Obama got in on the caped crusade,
releasing a short video on the website Vine to say "Way to go
Miles, way to save Gotham."
The nonprofit Make a Wish foundation worked with the city of
San Francisco to stage the event for Miles, who has battled
leukemia since he was a year old. His cancer went into remission
in June.
"This is closure for us," his father, Nick Scott, told
supporters. He added that it has "been a long three years" for
the boy and his family.
After his day of heroism, Miles was greeted by a cheering
crowd of people outside City Hall, where he received a key to
the city from Mayor Ed Lee. The boy is from the small California
town of Tulelake, which is on the border with Oregon.
"Bat Kid, you won our hearts with your courage and your
story," Lee told a bashful Miles, who remained quiet, but smiled
and wore a mask and cape during the ceremony. "The streets are
much safer because of you."
The San Francisco Chronicle put out a special "Gotham City
Chronicle" edition with a front page article about Miles'
exploits written by Clark Kent, the alter ego of Superman.
"The whole city has focused on making this wish happen,"
said Make a Wish spokeswoman Jen Wilson. "It has taken all of us
by surprise."
The production, which involved recreating comic book action
scenes in some of the city's busiest places, including Union
Square and the AT&T Ballpark, used dozens of performers,
production staff and hundreds of props.
Wilson said the organization initially hoped to have a
couple hundred people volunteer to be a part of the awards
ceremony crowd. By Thursday night, over 12,000 people had RSVP'd
through the organization's website.
Kelly Bermudes, a 23-year-old San Francisco State University
student who heard about the event on Facebook, joined the crowd
in her Batman logo T-shirt.
"I actually cried when I read about it," Bermudes said. "I
found it really touching that a whole city would do something
like this for a child."
The Make a Wish Foundation grants requests, ranging from
Disney World family trips to royal-themed sweet 16 bashes, to
children between the ages of two-and-a-half and 18 with
life-threatening illnesses.
Make a Wish raises funds through donations from individuals
and corporations and partners with businesses, governments and
other organizations to fund wishes.
The Phoenix-based organization was founded in 1980 and has
61 chapters across the United States and has granted more than
226,000 wishes for children in the country and abroad.
The U.S. Department of Justice put out a fake criminal
indictment against the Riddler and the Penguin that credited
Miles for his "heroic actions." It said the two villains would
serve at least 24 years in prison and ironically said "good luck
with that" to any attempt they might make to appeal.
"Because even if you get out of jail someday, you will never
succeed in your criminal actions as long as Miles, aka 'Batman,'
aka 'Batkid' is looking out for the citizens of Gotham," the
mock indictment said.
