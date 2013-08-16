By Laila Kearney
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Aug 15 A new span of the San
Francisco-area's busiest bay bridge will open as planned in
September, after a temporary fix was found to repair a system
designed to withstand earthquakes, officials said on Thursday.
Structural problems with the new span of the San
Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge, which carries 270,000 vehicles
daily from San Francisco to the earthquake-prone area's eastern
region, were found in March.
A bridge oversight committee voted unanimously on Thursday
to allow a temporary structural fix to keep the original Sept. 3
unveiling date of the span.
"This is an intra-measure that will not only meet, but
exceed, the threshold for seismic safety while repairs are
made," Bay Area Toll Authority spokesman John Goodwin said.
The 1989 Loma Prieta earthquake brought down a part of the
bridge, killing one person. The new section, which connects
Yerba Buena Island to Oakland, has been under construction since
2002.
A survey in March discovered 32 of more than 2,300 steel
rods used to help the 2.2-mile (3.5-km) eastern span of the
bridge withstand earthquakes, were broken. The rods are part of
a system designed to limit the horizontal movement of the
bridge's decks in the case of an earthquake.
Following the discovery, officials ordered a retrofitting,
estimated to cost between $5 million and $10 million, to replace
the rods.
The bridge oversight committee said last month it would
delay the opening of the bridge until Dec. 10 to give
construction crews more time to resolve the rods issue.
Thursday's vote allowed for placeholder steel plate
stabilizers to be used while the rods are permanently replaced,
Goodwin said.
(Editing by Tim Gaynor and Lisa Shumaker)