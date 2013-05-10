SAN FRANCISCO May 9 San Francisco Controller Ben Rosenfield said on Thursday the city would end its current fiscal year running through June with a budget surplus of $96.0 million, or $58 million above his office's previous estimate.

Gains in revenue from payroll and property-transfer taxes in particular have been filling San Francisco's coffers more than anticipated, Rosenfield said, adding that a larger surplus would help the city tackle its budget gap for the fiscal year beginning in July.

Next year's shortfall had been forecast at nearly $124 million. Rosenfield said his office is working on a revised deficit estimate for Mayor Edwin Lee, who must submit a plan for a balanced budget to the city's board of supervisors by June 1.