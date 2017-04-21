UPDATE 4-G7 leaders reach impasse on climate, urge cyber crackdown
* G7 urges internet firms to rein in extremist content (Recasts with news conferences)
SAN FRANCISCO, April 21 Fewer that 3,000 customers remained without electricity in San Francisco on Friday after a fire in a utility substation earlier in the day knocked out power for much of the city, according to PG&E .
The fire, which left some 90,000 customers without power for hours, was caused by a failed circuit breaker, said PG&E spokesman Paul Doherty. (Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* G7 urges internet firms to rein in extremist content (Recasts with news conferences)
TRIPOLI, May 26 Heavy clashes erupted in the Libyan capital Tripoli on Friday, as armed groups aligned with the U.N.-backed government fought to fend off a major offensive by rival Islamist-leaning forces and militia fighters.