PORTLAND, Ore., April 15 Federal regulators
voted on Wednesday to end the current U.S. sardine season
immediately in an effort to restore depleted populations of the
small, oily fish.
Conservation groups, which have blamed recent large-scale
sea lion and brown pelican starvation deaths on the sardine's
decline, praised the Pacific Fishery Management Council for
Wednesday's emergency vote.
The vote followed a decision on Sunday to shut down the
sardine harvest for 12 months from July 1.
"The council made the responsible decision to protect the
last remaining sardine and help this population," said Ben
Enticknap, senior scientist with environmental group Oceana.
"Sardines are vital forage fish for a healthy ocean
ecosystem," he said in a statement.
Regulators estimate that fewer than 150,000 metric tons of
the fish are in U.S. waters, down from 840,000 metric tons as
recently as 2007. U.S. sardine fishing takes place in the waters
off the coast of Washington state, Oregon and California.
Experts are divided on the cause of collapsing sardine
populations. Regulators at the Pacific Fishery Management
Council say natural forces are largely to blame, while
conservation groups argue that the council has allowed
overfishing in recent years.
"While fishing is certainly part of the picture today, so
are major shifts in ocean conditions," said Michael Milstein of
the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Fisheries
program, which works closely with the council.
NOAA and the council maintain that warmer oceans and natural
fluctuations in sardine populations are largely responsible for
the recent decline.
Restricting sardine fishing could pose financial challenges
for some fishermen, although most who harvest the species also
capture mackerel, anchovy, or squid, according to council staff.
"In cases like this, you have to weigh short-term economic
gain against the longer ecological value of starting the
rebuilding process," said Paul Shively, director of Pacific fish
conservation efforts for the Pew Charitable Trusts.
"The council made a very tough decision, and they made the
right decision," he told Reuters.
It's not clear if the globe's other major sources of
sardines, off the west coasts of South America and southern
Africa, will be able to meet global demand in the absence of a
U.S. harvest.
However, with much of the global sardine catch going to
non-food uses such as bait and fish meal, sardine consumers
might not even notice the change, Shively said.
