COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado, April 17 The Obama administration will soon send Congress a long-awaited final report on loosening export controls on some satellites and associated equipment, a move that U.S. industry officials say could help them compete overseas while domestic spending falls.

Madelyn Creedon, assistant secretary of defense for global strategic affairs, told reporters at a space conference that she expected top U.S. defense officials to sign off on a report that explains the benefits and risks of loosening restrictions on some satellite components.

"We've been working on this for a long time," Creedon said after a speech to the annual Space Foundation conference on Monday, adding that she expected an announcement in the near future, without giving an exact timetable.

Two sources familiar with the process but not authorized to speak publicly said the final report could be delivered to Congress as early as this week.

Industry officials said the report could pave the way for an easing of export controls on U.S.-built satellite products imposed by Congress in late 1990s, when two U.S. companies were found to have provided unlicensed technical assistance to China's space launch industry.

Creedon said the study included the same concepts but went into greater detail than a May 2011 draft which said that easing restrictions on some communications satellites would not pose an unacceptable security risk.

"It would make many companies more competitive internationally and ease business transactions for a whole range of commercial satellite activities," said Patricia Cooper, president of the Satellite Industry Association.

Reforms of the tight current controls would give American firms a boost, said Craig Cooning, vice president and general manager of Boeing Space and Intelligence Systems. "It would let us compete against the French," he said.

Congress would need to pass legislation to allow the administration to change the way satellite exports have been regulated since 1999, Creedon said.

One bill has already been introduced in the House of Representatives, and a similar measure is expected to be introduced in the Senate later this month.

U.S. satellite industry executives and their suppliers have long complained that the changes enacted in the late 1990s shut them out of international competitions.

U.S. market share of satellite exports has dropped from 75 percent in 1995 to just over 40 percent since the tough rules took effect over a decade ago.