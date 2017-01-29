BEIRUT Jan 30 U.S. President Donald Trump and
Saudi King Salman spoke for over an hour by telephone on Sunday,
agreeing to step up counter-terrorism and military cooperation
and enhance economic relations, a senior Saudi source said.
The source had no word on whether the two leaders discussed
Trump's order to put a four-month hold on allowing refugees into
the United States and temporarily ban travellers from Syria and
six other Muslim-majority countries.
The 22-member Arab League expressed deep concern on Sunday
over Trump's order, saying the restrictions were unjustified.
The source said the call between the king and Trump
"resulted in agreement on many important matters, including
enhancing the participation of the two countries in fighting
terrorism, extremism and its funding."
The leaders discussed heightening economic cooperation and
said this could create more jobs in the two countries and boost
exports, the source said, adding details of the economic
cooperation would be announced at the appropriate time.
Both countries share views about Iranian policies in the
region, the source said, suggesting Trump agreed with Riyadh's
suspicion of what it sees as Tehran's growing influence in the
Arab world. Iran denies it meddles in Arab countries.
The source said Saudi Arabia would enhance its participation
in the US-led coalition fighting to oust Islamic State from its
strongholds in Iraq and Syria.
