WASHINGTON, Sept 19 The U.S. Senate will vote as
soon as Wednesday on a joint resolution seeking to block a $1.15
billion sale of military equipment to Saudi Arabia over concerns
about the conflict in Yemen, sponsors of the measure said on
Monday.
Republican Senators Rand Paul and Mike Lee and Democratic
Senators Chris Murphy and Al Franken introduced the legislation
on Sept. 8. Backers of the joint resolution say it would block
the sale of Abrams tanks and other equipment if it were passed
by both the Senate and House of Representatives and signed by
President Barack Obama.
However, any effort to stop the sale would face stiff
opposition from the White House, which has already approved the
sale, as well as in Congress.
The measure's backers said that, even if it does not pass, a
positive vote or a strong vote would send a strong message about
continued U.S. support for Saudi Arabia.
Paul and Murphy told a meeting at the Center for the
National Interest in Washington on Monday that they have deep
concern about the Saudi conflict in Yemen, and think the United
States should rethink its automatic support for the Riyadh
government.
"I think holding back the arms may give them a chance to
show that they can do better," Paul said.
Murphy said supporting Saudi action in Yemen hurts U.S.
security.
"If we are helping to radicalize Yemenis against us, we are
participating in the slaughter of civilians, and we are allowing
extremist groups that have plans and plots against the United
States to grow stronger, how can that be in our security
interest?" Murphy asked.
(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by James Dalgleish)