By Mike Stone
WASHINGTON, June 5 The U.S. State Department has
approved the potential sale of more than $1.4 billion worth of
military training and equipment for Saudi Arabia, the Pentagon
said on Monday, part of a $110 billion arms deal U.S. President
Donald Trump sealed with the kingdom in May.
The proposed sales include a radar system made by Lockheed
Martin Corp as well as a training program for the Royal
Saudi Air Force and other Saudi forces inside and outside of
Saudi Arabia, the Pentagon said in two separate notices on its
website.
Lockheed is the prime contractor for 26 AN/TPQ-53(V) Radar
Systems that were approved for potential sale.
The Pentagon said Saudi Arabia intended to use the radars to
support its border security by locating the source of incoming
artillery, rockets and mortars and defending against them.
The radars were a part of a $662 million State Department
approval which included ammunition, trucks and technical
support.
A separate $750 million "blanket order training program"
contract, included flight training, professional military
education, and English language training, the agency said. The
contractor was not disclosed by the Pentagon in the notice.
The Pentagon said the training would include how to avoid
civilian casualties, legal instruction related to armed
conflict, and training about human rights.
The Defense Security Cooperation Agency, which implements
foreign arms sales, said it had delivered notification to
Congress of both sales.
U.S. lawmakers have 30 days to block the sales, but that
rarely happens.
Trump sealed the arms deals with Saudi Arabia on May 20,
during a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.
The United States has been the main supplier for most Saudi
military needs in recent years, from F-15 fighter jets to
command and control systems worth tens of billions of dollars.
Washington and Riyadh are eager to improve relations
strained during President Barack Obama's administration in part
because of his championing of a nuclear deal with Saudi foe
Iran.
