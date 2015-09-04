(Repeats story with no change to text)
By Yeganeh Torbati
WASHINGTON, Sept 4 Saudi King Salman will meet
with U.S. President Barack Obama in Washington on Friday to seek
more support in countering Iran, as the Obama administration
aims to use the visit to shore up relations after a period of
tensions.
The visit is the king's first to the United States since
ascending to the throne in January, and comes after the United
States agreed to a nuclear deal with Iran in July, raising Gulf
Arab fears that the lifting of sanctions on Iran would enable it
to pursue destabilizing policies in the Middle East.
The U.S.-Saudi relationship has suffered strain because of
what Riyadh sees as Obama's withdrawal from the region, a lack
of direct U.S. action against President Bashar al-Assad in
Syria, and a perceived U.S. tilt towards Iran since the 2011
Arab uprisings.
"Both nations are close strategic partners in spite of their
differences, and both states need each other," wrote Anthony
Cordesman, a Middle East analyst at the Center for Strategic and
International Studies think tank in Washington.
But he said the Obama administration "needs to reassure
its allies and reinforce its commitment to that partnership,"
especially given Saudi concerns about the Iran nuclear deal.
Salman skipped a Gulf Arab summit at Camp David in May, a
move widely seen as a diplomatic snub over Obama's Iran strategy
- though both governments denied that interpretation.
Obama secured a political victory this week, when enough
Senate Democrats threw their support behind the Iran nuclear
deal to sustain a threatened veto of any congressional vote of
disapproval.
Critics say the deal will empower Iran economically to
increase its support of militant groups in the region.
Saudi Arabia and Iran are opposed on a number of regional
issues, especially the 4 1/2-year-long Syrian civil war and
unrest in Yemen, where a coalition of Arab states led by Riyadh
- assisted by the United States - are targeting Iran-allied
Houthi forces.
The Obama administration is focused on providing assistance
the president promised at the Camp David summit, including
helping Gulf states integrate ballistic missile defense systems
and beef up cyber and maritime security.
Despite the tensions, the two countries depend on each other
on crucial security, business, and economic issues.
Saudi Arabia remains the world's largest oil exporter, and
its commitment to pumping oil freely despite a recent price
decline has helped contribute to sustaining the U.S. economic
recovery. Obama and Salman will discuss global energy markets
during the visit, the White House said.
The Gulf state is also in advanced discussions with the U.S.
government about buying two frigates based on a coastal warship
that Lockheed Martin Corp is building for the U.S. Navy,
a deal valued at well over $1 billion.
The sale would be the cornerstone of a long-delayed
multibillion-dollar modernization of the Royal Saudi Navy's
Gulf-patrolling eastern fleet of aging U.S. warships and would
include smaller patrol boats.
