GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks rise as China factories see steady growth, sterling soft
* China factory growth steady from April, defies slowdown views
WASHINGTON, April 30 Saudi Oil Minister Ali al-Naimi said on Tuesday that Saudi Arabia wants to ensure the oil markets are well balanced.
Saudi Arabia does not support higher oil prices when they do not reflect actual market conditions, al-Naimi said in a speech at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. (Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
* China factory growth steady from April, defies slowdown views
SINGAPORE, May 31 Oil prices fell on Wednesday, as rising output from Libya added to concerns about increasing U.S. production which is undermining OPEC-led production cuts aimed at tightening the market.