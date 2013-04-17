WASHINGTON, April 17 U.S. President Barack Obama
met with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Saud al-Faisal at the
White House on Wednesday and discussed the conflict in Syria, a
spokeswoman said.
The meeting was not on Obama's public schedule.
The spokeswoman, Caitlin Hayden, said the president joined a
meeting between the Saudi official and Obama's national security
adviser, Tom Donilon.
"The president and Prince Saud al-Faisal reaffirmed the
strong partnership between the United States and Saudi Arabia
and discussed developments in the region, including the conflict
in Syria," Hayden said in a statement.
(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Eric Beech)