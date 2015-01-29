A Saudi Air Force sergeant convicted in the rape of a 13-year-old boy at a Las Vegas casino hotel was sentenced on Wednesday to 35 years to life in prison for the crime, a court spokeswoman said.

Mazen Alotaibi, 25, was found guilty in Las Vegas in 2013 of kidnapping, burglary, coercion, lewdness on a child and sexual assault on a minor over a 2012 New Year's Eve attack.

Prosecutors say Alotaibi, who was visiting Las Vegas while temporarily stationed at Lackland Air Force Base in Texas, lured a then-13-year-old boy to a room at the Circus Circus hotel and sexually assaulted him.

Under the sentence imposed in a Las Vegas court, Alotaibi is not eligible for parole for a state-mandated 35 years, according to court spokeswoman Mary Ann Price. If he is released, he will be required to be under periodic supervision, Price said.

The judge did not sentence Alotaibi for his conviction for coercion, and a court hearing for the judge to impose a sentence on that count is scheduled for Monday, Price said.

(Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis in Los Angeles; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and Sandra Maler)