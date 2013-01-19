LAS VEGAS Jan 18 A Saudi Air Force sergeant in
the United States for training has been arrested on child sexual
assault charges over accusations he raped a 13-year-old boy in a
Las Vegas hotel, and bail was set on Friday at just over $1.2
million, authorities said.
Mazen Alotaibi is accused of raping the boy on New Year's
Eve at the Circus Circus hotel on the Las Vegas Strip, where
both Alotaibi and the boy were guests, according to a criminal
complaint.
Police said that Alotaibi, 23, had been visiting Las Vegas
while temporarily stationed at Lackland Air Force base in Texas.
The man's defense lawyer said his client had been in Las
Vegas with a group of Saudi military friends ahead of the
impending end of his U.S. training, and had spent the hours
before the incident drinking.
"He was two weeks from graduating. He came to Las Vegas to
celebrate. It was New Year's Eve," the attorney, Don Chairez,
told Reuters, complaining that Alotaibi was intoxicated when he
was interrogated by police and that he admitted he may have had
sexual contact with the boy only under aggressive questioning.
"There is no evidence my client dragged this kid to the
hotel room," Chairez said, adding that the boy had approached
the Saudi group looking to buy marijuana. "They repeatedly tried
to get rid of him."
A court clerk said that bail was set for Alotaibi at more
than $1.2 million on Friday on charges including child sexual
assault and coercion.
Las Vegas media reported that the judge ordered that
Alotaibi surrender his passport and remain in the United States
if he posts bail. He could face life in prison if convicted of
the most serious charges, his lawyer said.
