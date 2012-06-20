* Late Prince Nayef helped in fight against al Qaeda
By Phil Stewart
JEDDAH, June 20 U.S. security chiefs visited
Saudi Arabia on Wednesday to convey President Barack Obama's
condolences for the death of Crown Prince Nayef, underscoring
the importance of a relationship seen as key in the battle
against al Qaeda.
The delegation was led by Defense Secretary Leon Panetta and
included Federal Bureau of Investigation director Robert
Mueller, Assistant to the President for Homeland Security,
Counter-terrorism John Brennan and former Central Intelligence
Agency director George Tenet.
Mike Morrell, the CIA's deputy director, also joined the
delegation which met Prince Salman, the new crown prince.
"The president wanted me ... to convey to you not only our
sorrow for your loss but also our best wishes to you in your new
position," Panetta told Prince Salman at the Royal Court in
Jeddah, where delegations from around the world were visiting.
Nayef, who was interior minister for 37 years, built up a
formidable domestic security apparatus which crushed al Qaeda
inside the kingdom and has helped foil attempts by the militant
group to attack international targets from its base in Yemen.
"He played a pivotal role in strengthening the relationship
between the United States and the kingdom of Saudi Arabia,"
Panetta said in a statement late on Tuesday.
After the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States,
Prince Nayef was at first unwilling to accept that Saudi
citizens could have participated, when they in fact made up 15
of the 19 hijackers.
But former diplomats to the kingdom said he later reversed
this position and worked closely with U.S. security forces after
a string of al Qaeda attacks hit targets inside Saudi Arabia.
King Abdullah on Monday named Prince Salman, defence
minister in the world's top oil exporter, as his new heir.
Salman is responsible for Saudi Arabia's multi-billion
dollar arms purchases which have historically been used to
cement relations with key allies including Washington.
However, analysts say Nayef's death will likely not affect
the kingdom's security operations as his long-time deputy Prince
Ahmed was appointed to replace him as interior minister.
Nayef's son Prince Mohammed bin Nayef has stayed on as head
of the security forces which have been praised by U.S. officials
for expelling al Qaeda from Saudi Arabia.
"Prince Nayef was involved in strategic decisions, not the
day-to-day operational side, so I don't think we will see any
change, particularly on counter terrorism," said Mustafa Alani,
a security expert at the Gulf Research Centre based in Jeddah.
"Prince Ahmed will endorse the operational policy of Prince
Mohammed and continue the close relationship with the U.S., not
only inside Saudi but on Yemen, Somalia ... It's region-wide,"
Alani added.
After stepping off the plane, Panetta, in a dark suit, shook
hands and smiled as he was greeted by the Saudi protocol chief.
British Defence Secretary Philip Hammond and Prince Andrew
the Duke of York offered condolences to Crown Prince Salman on
Tuesday.
