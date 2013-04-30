WASHINGTON, April 30 Saudi Arabia's oil minister
said his country has a large amount of the type of crude that
has led to an energy renaissance in the United States, but it
needs to learn how to tap the resource.
"We believe we have tremendous volumes of shale oil; what we
need to figure out is how to develop it," Saudi Oil Minister Ali
al-Naimi said in a speech at the Center for Strategic and
International Studies in Washington.
The United States has led the shale oil boom with advanced
drilling technologies, helping to boost its crude production to
the highest level in 20 years.
(Reporting by Timothy Gardner)