(Replaces reference to "Tel Aviv" with "Israel" in second
paragraph)
THE HAGUE, March 25 The White House on Tuesday
said it was "deeply disappointed" that Saudi Arabia had denied a
visa to a U.S. citizen working for Israeli newspaper The
Jerusalem Post to cover President Barack Obama's trip to the
kingdom later this week.
Saudi Arabia does not recognise Israel, but has said it is
willing to change that if Israel agrees to a peace plan it
proposed that involved creating a Palestinian state and allowing
Palestinian refugees to return to their former homes.
"We are deeply disappointed that this credible journalist
was denied a visa," White House spokeswoman Bernadette Meehan
said in a statement. "We will continue to register our serious
concerns about this unfortunate decision."
The Jerusalem Post said on its website that Obama's national
security adviser Susan Rice and her deputy, Tony Blinken, had
expressed displeasure to Saudi Arabia over the delay in
processing reporter Michael Wilner's application and its
potential refusal.
The paper said Wilner is a Jewish American who does not hold
Israeli citizenship and has never lived in Israel.
(Reporting by Steve Holland and Jeff Mason; Editing by Raissa
Kasolowsky)