THE HAGUE, March 25 The White House on Tuesday
said it was "deeply disappointed" and a journalists' group said
it was outraged after Saudi Arabia denied a visa to a U.S.
citizen working for Israeli newspaper The Jerusalem Post to
cover President Barack Obama's trip to the kingdom later this
week.
Saudi Arabia does not recognize Israel, but has said it is
willing to change that if Israel agrees to a peace plan it
proposed that involved creating a Palestinian state and allowing
Palestinian refugees to return to their former homes.
"We are deeply disappointed that this credible journalist
was denied a visa," White House spokeswoman Bernadette Meehan
said in a statement. "We will continue to register our serious
concerns about this unfortunate decision."
The Jerusalem Post said on its website that Obama's National
Security Adviser Susan Rice and her deputy, Tony Blinken, had
expressed displeasure to Saudi Arabia over the delay in
processing reporter Michael Wilner's application and its
potential refusal.
The paper said Wilner is a Jewish American who does not hold
Israeli citizenship and has never lived in Israel.
Wilner was the only member of the White House press corps
denied a visa, said the White House Correspondents' Association,
a group that represents journalists. Wilner is an associate
member of the organization.
"It is outrageous that the Saudi government has refused to
allow a White House reporter entry to the country to cover this
week's visit of President Barack Obama," the group said in a
statement.
"The denial is an affront not only to this journalist, but
to the entire White House press corps and to the principle of
freedom of the press that we hold so dear," the group said.
