ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE Aug 27 Saudi Arabia's King
Salman will meet President Barack Obama at the White House on
Sept. 4, the White House said, as Washington and Riyadh seek to
shore up relations after a period of tension mainly over a
U.S.-led nuclear deal with Iran.
It will be Salman's first visit to the United States since
ascending the throne in January and follows his decision to skip
a U.S. summit of Gulf Arab leaders that Obama hosted in May.
The trip will come less than two weeks before a possible
U.S. congressional vote on last month's landmark nuclear
agreement between six world powers and Iran, Riyadh's regional
rival, a deal that troubles the Saudi kingdom.
"His visit underscores the importance of the strategic
partnership between the United States and Saudi Arabia," White
House spokesman Josh Earnest said on Thursday aboard Air Force
One, adding that the talks would be aimed a strengthening ties.
The two leaders will discuss Syria, Yemen and "steps to
counter Iran's destabilizing activities in the region," Earnest
told reporters.
The Obama administration has sought to allay the fears of
Middle Eastern allies like Israel and Gulf Sunni Arab states
about the deal with Shi'ite Iran, which calls for curbing its
nuclear program in return for sanctions relief.
On a visit to Saudi Arabia in July, U.S. Defense Secretary
Ash Carter said Salman and his defense minister reiterated
support for the deal while voicing some reservations, like the
need to properly implement the accord.
The no-show by Salman at Obama's Gulf summit at Camp David
was widely interpreted as a diplomatic snub over Obama's Iran
strategy, though both governments denied this.
Saudi Arabia is participating in a U.S.-led coalition
carrying out a bombing campaign against Islamic State militants,
who have seized parts of Syria and Iraq.
The United States is providing limited logistical and
intelligence support for a Saudi-led coalition conducting an air
assault against Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen.
Saudi Arabia, the world's top oil exporter, has continued to
pump oil freely despite falling prices.
