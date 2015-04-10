WASHINGTON, April 10 The United States is
expanding its intelligence-sharing with Saudi Arabia to provide
more information about potential targets in the kingdom's air
campaign against Houthi militias in Yemen, U.S. officials told
Reuters.
The stepped-up assistance comes as two weeks of relentless
air strikes by the Saudis and other Gulf Arab allies have
largely failed to halt advances by the Iran-linked Houthi
forces.
The U.S. officials said the expanded assistance includes
sensitive intelligence data that will allow the Saudis to better
review the kingdom's targets in fighting that has killed
hundreds and displaced tens of thousands since March.
"We have opened up the aperture a bit wider with what we are
sharing with our Saudi partners," said one U.S. official.
"We are helping them get a better sense of the battlefield
and the state of play with the Houthi forces. We are also
helping identify 'no strike' areas they should avoid" to
minimize any civilian casualties, the official said.
U.S. ally Saudi Arabia is concerned that the violence could
spill over the border it shares with Yemen, and is also worried
about the influence of Shi'ite Iran, which has denied Saudi
allegations it has provided direct military support to the
Houthis.
The United States, whose fight against al Qaeda militants in
Yemen has been dealt a heavy setback by the Houthi takeover of
the capital Sanaa and ousting of the previous government, has
avoided a direct role in the worsening conflict. It will still
stop short of picking targets for the Saudis, said the four U.S.
officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity.
But Washington has come under pressure to do more to assist
the alliance led by Saudi Arabia, which fears the Houthi advance
is expanding the influence of arch foe Iran to its border.
Saudi concerns of growing Iranian influence have also been
heightened by nuclear talks between Tehran and world powers that
could result in a deal by June 30 removing punishing sanctions
on the country.
A senior U.S. diplomat said earlier this week that
Washington was speeding up arms supplies and bolstering
intelligence sharing with the Saudi-led alliance. The Pentagon
has said it is beginning aerial refueling of Arab coalition jets
- although outside Yemeni airspace.
Until recent days, U.S. intelligence support was limited to
examining Saudi targeting information to try to affirm its
accuracy, U.S. and Saudi officials said.
The U.S. role has now expanded in size and scope, involving
more detailed "vetting" of targeting information prepared by the
Saudis, with a particular interest in helping the Saudis to
avoid civilian casualties, according to the U.S. officials.
The White House and Pentagon would not comment specifically
when asked about expanded intelligence-sharing.
"The United States is providing our partners with necessary
and timely intelligence to defend Saudi Arabia and respond to
other efforts to support the legitimate government of Yemen,"
said Alistair Baskey, a White House spokesman.
LEGAL BARRIERS
Aid groups have said the Saudi strikes, which began March
25, have caused many civilian deaths, including a March 30
attack on a Houthi-controlled refugee camp in northern Yemen
that the International Organization for Migration said killed 40
people. Senior Saudi officials have blamed such incidents on the
Houthis themselves.
The Saudi-led air campaign is aimed at rolling back
territorial gains by the Houthis and reinstalling Yemeni
President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, who has fled the country.
While the White House announced U.S. intelligence support
soon after the operation began, American officials said that
data sharing had been extremely minimal in the campaign's early
days. That is partly due to legal barriers, the officials said.
While the United States has used lethal force against an al
Qaeda offshoot in Yemen, it does not consider itself at war with
the Houthis. Some officials said the U.S. administration's
analysis is that it lacks the ability under international and
U.S. law to collaborate with the Saudis in an offensive against
the Houthis.
Baskey said that U.S. actions were "fully consistent with
applicable domestic and international legal requirements."
Deputy Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke in general
terms about the expanded cooperation during a Monday visit to
Riyadh, without disclosing specifics.
"Saudi Arabia is sending a strong message to the Houthis and
their allies that they cannot overrun Yemen by force," Blinken
said.
"As part of that effort, we have expedited weapons
deliveries, we have increased our intelligence sharing, and we
have established a joint coordination planning cell in the Saudi
operation center," he added.
The United States has sent a 20-member military coordination
team to interact with the Gulf allies, led by Marine Major
General Carl Mundy. Assigning a two-star general will facilitate
interactions with other high-ranking officials from other
nations, U.S. officials said.
The United States this week started daily air-to-air
refueling flights of fighter jets from Saudi Arabia and the
United Arab Emirates.
But even with its refueling flights, the United States is
exhibiting caution -- carrying out the flights outside Yemeni
airspace and requesting financial reimbursement from allies.
It is still unclear how the United States plans to
accelerate the delivery of bombs and guidance kits to its
allies.
One person familiar with the matter, speaking on condition
of anonymity, said the United States might accelerate shipments
to the United Arab Emirates, which could then also help resupply
Saudi Arabia.
(Editing by Stuart Grudgings)