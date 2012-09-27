WASHINGTON, Sept 27 The U.S. Export-Import Bank
has approved a record-breaking $4.975 billion direct loan to
help build a petrochemical complex in Saudi Arabia, the bank
said on Thursday.
The loan to the Sadara Chemical Company, a joint venture
between Dow Chemical Co and Saudi Arabian Oil Co, is the
biggest in the bank's history and "will support more than 18,000
American jobs across 13 states," Ex-Im Bank President Fred
Hochberg said in statement.
Approximately 70 companies including Dow, KBR, ABB
Inc and more than 20 small businesses are expected to export
U.S. goods and services to the facility in Jubail Industrial
City II in eastern Saudi Arabia under the loan, the bank said.
"Ex-Im Bank's action will allow U.S. manufacturers ... to
sell equipment and services to the largest industrial complex
ever built in a single phase," Andrew Liveris, Dow chairman and
chief executive officer, said in a statement.
The complex is expected to be operational in 2016 and will
consist of 26 processing units producing more than 3 million
metric tons of 10 major categories of chemical products and
specialty plastics per year, the bank said.
Government export credit agencies in Britain, Germany,
France and South Korea are also helping to finance construction
of the complex.
The loan marks Ex-Im Bank's second petrochemical transaction
in Saudi Arabia and its second huge financing project in recent
weeks in the Gulf region.
It announced a $2 billion direct loan on Sept. 7 to Barakah
One Co of the United Arab Emirates to buy U.S. equipment and
construction services to build one of the world's largest
nuclear power plants.
Earlier on Thursday, the U.S. Trade Representative's office
announced it had signed a framework agreement with Saudi Arabia
and other members of the Gulf Cooperation Council to explore
ways to boost bilateral trade and investment.