By Linda Stern
WASHINGTON, March 26 The U.S. Treasury will
unveil a new savings bonds website on Tuesday in an attempt to
win consumers over to traditional government-issued,
small-denomination bonds, despite their low interest rates.
Currently, Series EE bonds are paying a fixed rate of 0.60
percent. I bonds -- which have variable rates including an
inflation component that tracks the Consumer Price Index -- are
currently paying 3.06 percent interest, but that rate changes
every six months and will next be adjusted on May 1, 2012.
Both types of savings bonds must be held for a year, and
holders give up some interest if they trade in their bonds
before five years pass.
"We think they are good products ... and the interest rates
are competitive," Bureau of the Public Debt Commissioner Van
Zeck told Reuters.
The new promotional website, tagged Ready.Save.Grow" (),
is aimed at helping small savers and investors learn how to use
Treasury Direct (), the shopping
portal through which individuals can buy Treasury bonds, notes
and bills online. The Treasury stopped issuing paper savings
bonds on Jan. 1, but Zeck pointed out that people who want to
buy bonds as gifts can print out a paper gift receipt to slip
into a greeting card.
The Treasury sold $1.7 billion in savings bonds in fiscal
year 2011, and about 87 percent of them were old-fashioned paper
bonds, according to the figures from the department. Investors
who want to buy what's called "marketable" Treasury securities
-- more sophisticated bills, notes, bonds and Treasury Inflation
Protected Securities (TIPS) -- can also use the site to get
user-friendly directions on how to buy these products.
To promote savings bonds to consumers, the Treasury has
partnered with several private groups, including: AARP; the
Consumer Federation; the American Savings Education Council, a
public/private pro-savings group; and the Center for Financial
Services Innovation, a largely bank-funded nonprofit that aims
to address financial services needs of low-income "unbanked"
consumers.
But even small savers may be turned off by the low interest
rates on EE and I bonds. Some online banks offer higher rates on
savings that do not require minimum balances, holding periods or
fees; the ING Direct Orange Savings Account is currently paying
an interest rate of 0.8 percent, for example.
"The bottom line is the Treasury needs cash, and the best
way to raise it is to sell bonds," said Thomas Duffy, a Red
Bank, New Jersey, financial adviser who is skeptical about the
advantages of savings bonds in most situations. "There's not a
lot of upside."
I bonds do offer some advantages, though. They're backed by
the U.S. government, so they are considered to be among the
safest of investments. And because the interest earned on
savings bonds can be completely tax-free if used to pay for
college, they are a useful savings vehicle for families whose
children are in their early teen years.
That is because the child has to be young enough to fulfill
the hold-for-five-years rule, but also not so young that a
riskier investment -- in stocks for example -- wouldn't be a
more promising alternative. "If you have a short time period,
the I bonds are perfect, but if you have 18 years to save, you
get a huge upside by being more aggressive," Duffy said.
"The trouble is, we have so many people who remember when
savings bonds were a great deal," he said. "But I can't tell you
how long ago that was."