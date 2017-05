People stand outside the Supreme Court building at Capitol Hill in Washington D.C., February 13, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

MARFA, Texas U.S. Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia's cause of death will not be officially determined for several days, the top official in the Texas county where Scalia died during a hunting trip said on Sunday.

Presidio County Judge Cinderela Guevara said in an interview that she had misspoken when she told local television station WFAA-TV that Scalia's death certificate would list the cause of death as a heart attack.

