By Lawrence Hurley
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Feb 14 One possible contender to
replace Justice Antonin Scalia on the U.S. Supreme Court is an
Indian-American appeals court judge, Sri Srinivasan, who has
pro-business credentials and a stellar resume. If he was
nominated his background may make it more politically
challenging for Republicans as they plan to block anyone put
forward by President Barack Obama.
Srinivasan, 48, has served on the U.S. Court of Appeals for
the District of Columbia Circuit since he was confirmed on a
97-0 bipartisan vote in the U.S. Senate in May 2013. Republican
senators who supported him then would likely be asked to justify
why they couldn't back him for the Supreme Court.
Many names are likely under consideration and the White
House has not tipped its hand, but recent Supreme Court
appointments have tended to be appeals court judges and the
appeals court in Washington on which Srinivasan serves has often
been a springboard to the high court. Scalia himself served on
the court, as did other Supreme Court members Chief Justice John
Roberts, Justice Clarence Thomas and Justice Ruth Bader
Ginsburg.
Republicans have called for Scalia's seat to remain open so
that the next president, who would take office in January 2017,
can nominate a replacement. Other judges Obama could consider
appointing include Paul Watford, a black man who serves on the
9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, and Jacqueline Nguyen, a
Vietnamese-American woman who serves on the same court as
Watford.
Little is known about Srinivasan's views on divisive social
issues like abortion and affirmative action. But as a senior
Justice Department lawyer in 2013, he was part of the legal team
that successfully urged the high court to strike down the
Defense of Marriage Act, a law that restricted the definition of
marriage to heterosexual couples for the purposes of federal
benefits. The ruling helped pave the way for the court's ruling
in June 2015 that legalized gay marriage nationwide.
REPRESENTED EXXON, RIO TINTO
In private practice, prior to his appointment to the appeals
court, Srinivasan successfully represented former Enron Corp CEO
Jeff Skilling in a Supreme Court case. The Supreme Court
narrowed the reach of the so-called honest services fraud law,
invalidating one theory used by prosecutors for Skilling's
conspiracy conviction and ordering further appeals court review.
Despite the high court ruling, Skilling's conviction was later
upheld by an appeals court.
Srinivasan also represented Exxon Mobil Corp in a
lawsuit alleging human rights abuses in Indonesia, and mining
giant Rio Tinto in a similar case about its activities in Papua
New Guinea. Both cases concerned in part whether a law called
the Alien Tort Statute allows such cases to be heard in U.S.
courts. The Exxon case is still ongoing. The Rio Tinto lawsuit
was dismissed.
His work during two stints with the O'Melveny and Myers law
firm prompted expressions of concern from liberal groups and
unions that normally back Democratic judicial nominations when
he was nominated to the appeals court in 2012.
He has had a lengthy career in public service, serving in
the Justice Department during both the Obama and George W. Bush
administrations. Under Bush he had a junior role, while under
Obama he was a political appointee serving as the top deputy to
the solicitor general.
Srinivasan was born in Chandigarh, India and grew up in
Lawrence, Kansas, where his father was a professor at the
University of Kansas. If appointed, he would be the first
Indian-American to serve on the Supreme Court.
He played basketball in high school and then attended
Stanford for undergraduate, business and law degrees, yet never
lost his allegiance to the University of Kansas Jayhawks. That
was a theme of the judicial dignitaries that saluted him at his
2013 investiture for the appeals court, as was the fact that
when he was an advocate before the Supreme Court, he carried in
his pockets for good luck the socks his twin son and daughter
wore when they were newborns.
Srinivasan's bipartisan credentials are lengthy. He was a
law clerk to Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor, now
retired, a 1981 appointee of Republican President Ronald Reagan.
At Srinivasan's confirmation hearing, he was backed by
conservative Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz, who is now
running for president.
"We have been friends a long time, so I am hopeful that our
friendship will not be seen as a strike against you by some,"
Cruz, who is known for having tense relationships with Senate
colleagues, joked at the time.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley and Joan Biskupic; Edited by
Martin Howell)