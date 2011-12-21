Dec 21 For most people, the holiday season is a
time spent with family and friends, but for many it can be a
time of intense loneliness. Scammers count on that.
Internet scams don't just come in the variety of a letter
from a foreign country seeking funds, or phishing emails that
seek to get your credit card information. Romance scams, as
they are called, are long-term, romantic relationships that
thieves cultivate online with a potential victim, and they are
on the rise. Western Union, which is a frequent conduit for
money lost to these scams, says faux love is one of the top
five most common scams - with a 30 percent increase in
complaints registered in November.
Actual numbers on romance scams specifically are hard to
come by, but Barb Sluppick, who runs the support and awareness
site Romancescams.org, says more than 48,000 people have
joined her support group (she was nearly victimized herself)
since 2005 and more than 17,000 are currently active. The 1,165
people on the site who have revealed how much money they gave
up to the scam reported a total loss of $14.1 million - more
than $12,000 apiece, on average.
The Internet Crime Complaint Center run by the FBI says
most of the scams originate in Nigeria, Ghana, England and
Canada. International frauds are difficult to shut down and
when money is wired, it is almost never recovered. Complaints
are so common, the U.S. State Department has a detailed warning
posted to its website that says complaints are received about
these scams daily. The victims range in age from 18 to 81 and
come from all socioeconomic backgrounds.
"It's a huge problem and we'll never know how big it is,"
says Sluppick, who explains the shame of falling victim to such
a crime - being mocked or blamed prevents reporting by many.
"It happens to men, it happens to women. If you are on the
Internet and you have an email address and you are open to
having a relationship with someone, you can become a victim of
this."
Here's how it works. You meet someone in a forum or a
dating site. They're friendly, interesting and, most important,
interested in you. Conversation - whether in emails, instant
messages or phone calls - will continue for weeks, or even
months, until a deep enough trust is built to start angling for
money. That request could come in a variety of forms,
including:
- They need help to pay for their travel to come see you.
(Distance is an important component of the scam.)
- They've had a series of costly problems and are in a
jam.
- They need help paying for holiday gifts.
Registered nurse Jan Miller, a mother of three, met a man
online a few years ago and was hooked. He claimed to be a
single dad in Seattle who was originally from Spain.
"He was nice and charming, and it was as if the
conversation had become addicting," Miller says. "I told myself
he has to be real, because why would anyone spend that much
time talking to someone if they were not real?"
This went on for three months and then ramped up, she says.
The man said he was going to London on business and that
started six months of daily conversation, including phone
calls. During these conversations, the man described a series
of misfortunes that he drained his funds. Miller says she
offered money several times.
"I am not an ignorant person. I am educated and
intelligent," Miller says. "In my mind, it seemed like the
reasonable thing to do. We were friends and this man was in
need and I was able to help."
When it didn't appear as though he was going to return to
the U.S., a friend suggested that she was being scammed - an
idea that seemed absurd to her at first but one she eventually
came to grips with. The man was not in Seattle or London, but
was part of a team in Nigeria working from a script. Miller now
volunteers her time to help others who have fallen victim to
this scam.
FIGHTING SCAMS
Pete Ziverts, a Western Union vice president, says the
company is trying to combat these sorts of scams by increasing
awareness and increasingly flagging suspicious transactions.
Hundreds of complaints a month about romance scams are logged,
he says. They originate from relationships forged on all sorts
of websites, whether traditional dating sites or those that
bring together people with similar interests. It can take
months of online dialogue or even phone calls to build trust
deep enough to get the victim to give up money.
"All scams have an emotional hook to them," Ziverts says.
"Relationship scams are obviously so much more emotional. It's
amazingly cruel."
John Breyault, vice president of the National Consumers
League, says romance scams are not the most reported, but are
among the costliest to victims. "The victims are being taken
for more money than other scams," he says. The time investment
is for a reason, he adds: "They wouldn't do that if there
wasn't a big payoff in the end."
To avoid falling victim to this scam, the usual advice
applies: Do not send money to someone you don't actually know.
Be suspicious of an online relationship that appears to be
progressing too fast. Pay particular attention to what the
other person says and does. Can you easily reach them by phone
to talk?
"Certainly these scams succeed because too many people
overlook red flags," Ziverts from Western Union says.
If you suspect you're involved with someone trying to scam
you, break off contact immediately and notify the site you met
the person and file a report on IC3.gov, the
government's online crime complaint site.
