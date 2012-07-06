CHARLESTON, S.C., July 6 South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley on Friday vetoed $67.5 million of the state's $6.7 billion budget plan for fiscal 2012-13, slashing funding for after-school programs, secondary education, universities, museums, parks and state agencies, among others.

Haley, a Republican seen as a possible vice presidential running mate for White House hopeful Mitt Romney, told House Speaker Bobby Harrell, she was shutting down state programs that "don't work" and eliminating earmarks and "pork barrel spending."

"One of the benefits that came out of tight financial times," Haley said, was the elimination of special interest payouts. "In reviewing this budget, one of the largest disappointments has been the return of this nefarious process."

Haley also eliminated funding for an agency for arts and a coastal and marine resources research consortium.

South Carolina was, along with Massachusetts, one of the two states whose budget was not signed before the start of the new fiscal year on July 1. State lawmakers, however, had approved a continuing resolution to keep the state government running.

State lawmakers had an extra $1.4 billion to spend in this year's budget because revenue was higher than expected. They will consider overrides of the governor's vetoes in a session on July 17. The legislature is controlled by Republicans.

The budget gives state workers, who haven't seen a pay raise in four years, a 3 percent increase. However, teachers won't get as much as the legislature had approved if Haley's veto stands.

The initial budget had allocated about $48 million to school districts to raise teacher salaries by 2 percent. Haley approved $38.6 million of that, but axed $10 million in non-recurring money, saying that it could not be guaranteed in the future.

The budget also gives small business owners, with 100 or fewer employees, a tax break, lowering their income tax from 5 percent to 3 percent over three years, which Haley approved.

She also let stand lawmakers' appropriation of $300 million to pay for deepening the harbor and shipping channel at the Port of Charleston to 50 feet (15.2 meters). The work is needed to accommodate larger vessels that will be coming through the Panama Canal starting in 2014, port officials said.