CHARLESTON, S.C., July 6 South Carolina Governor
Nikki Haley on Friday vetoed $67.5 million of the state's $6.7
billion budget plan for fiscal 2012-13, slashing funding for
after-school programs, secondary education, universities,
museums, parks and state agencies, among others.
Haley, a Republican seen as a possible vice presidential
running mate for White House hopeful Mitt Romney, told House
Speaker Bobby Harrell, she was shutting down state programs that
"don't work" and eliminating earmarks and "pork barrel
spending."
"One of the benefits that came out of tight financial
times," Haley said, was the elimination of special interest
payouts. "In reviewing this budget, one of the largest
disappointments has been the return of this nefarious process."
Haley also eliminated funding for an agency for arts and a
coastal and marine resources research consortium.
South Carolina was, along with Massachusetts, one of the two
states whose budget was not signed before the start of the new
fiscal year on July 1. State lawmakers, however, had approved a
continuing resolution to keep the state government running.
State lawmakers had an extra $1.4 billion to spend in this
year's budget because revenue was higher than expected. They
will consider overrides of the governor's vetoes in a session on
July 17. The legislature is controlled by Republicans.
The budget gives state workers, who haven't seen a pay
raise in four years, a 3 percent increase. However, teachers
won't get as much as the legislature had approved if Haley's
veto stands.
The initial budget had allocated about $48 million to school
districts to raise teacher salaries by 2 percent. Haley approved
$38.6 million of that, but axed $10 million in non-recurring
money, saying that it could not be guaranteed in the future.
The budget also gives small business owners, with 100 or
fewer employees, a tax break, lowering their income tax from 5
percent to 3 percent over three years, which Haley approved.
She also let stand lawmakers' appropriation of $300 million
to pay for deepening the harbor and shipping channel at the Port
of Charleston to 50 feet (15.2 meters). The work is needed to
accommodate larger vessels that will be coming through the
Panama Canal starting in 2014, port officials said.