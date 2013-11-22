(Corrects by removing sentence stating that offshore wind
turbines are more common on the East Coast in paragraph 9)
By Harriet McLeod
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. Nov 21 South Carolina's
Clemson University on Thursday cut the ribbon on a $108 million
wind-turbine research facility that experts say could spur more
U.S. wind power development in the southeastern United States.
Clemson's Energy Innovation Center, located in an
82,000-square-foot former Navy warehouse, will house the world's
most advanced testing rigs for wind turbine drivetrains. The
facility was built with $45 million in grant money from the U.S.
Department of Energy and more than $50 million in state and
private funds.
"This is going to be the go-to facility for global turbine
manufacturers to test their newest turbines," said Brian O'Hara,
president of the Southeastern Coastal Wind Coalition, based in
Raleigh, North Carolina.
Industry advisers for the center include General Electric
, Siemens, Vestas, Bosch Rexroth,
Mitsubishi, Samsung and Duke Energy, said
Nicholas Rigas, senior scientist and director of the center.
The only large-scale wind project in the U.S. Southeast is a
wind farm run by the Tennessee Valley Authority, O'Hara said.
The nation's electrical grid, built last century, has
traditionally depended on large-scale nuclear, hydro and
coal-fired plants to provide electricity.
The U.S. wind energy industry is still in its infancy
compared to Europe and Asia, but according to the American Wind
Energy Association, a trade group, it produced more than 10
percent of the electricity in nine states last year, up from
five states in 2011.
California is set to nearly double its wind and solar power
generation over the next seven years as utility companies try to
meet the state's requirement to source 33 percent of energy from
renewables by 2020, regulators said.
The Southeast does not have as much wind as Midwestern and
Western states. But the East Coast has promising offshore wind
resources and shallower water at sea than other U.S. coasts,
making offshore wind turbines easier and cheaper to build, Rigas
said.
Deepwater Wind, a privately held wind power developer, is
racing to build the first U.S. offshore wind farm off Rhode
Island ahead of Massachusetts' large, long-delayed large Cape
Wind project that would place 100 or more turbines in Nantucket
Sound.
Small commercial or demonstration offshore wind projects are
also being developed in New Jersey, Maryland and Virginia.
The center in South Carolina will also house a 15-megawatt
electrical grid simulator allowing manufacturers to test any
electrical device from charging systems for electric cars to
wind and solar devices.
(Editing by Kevin Gray and Bob Burgdorfer)