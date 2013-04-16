MILWAUKEE Police have arrested a suspect who was seen carrying what turned out to be a fake gun at Wisconsin's Carroll University earlier on Tuesday, and a lockdown at the college has been lifted, it said.

Waukesha, Wisconsin, police have the suspect in custody, according to a press release from Carroll University. The suspect was not identified.

Police said the suspect was carrying an airsoft gun, a nonlethal replica firearm used in games.

Before the arrest, the suspect was described as a man in his 50s, with a beard, wearing a brown jacket and black hat, according to the university's Facebook page. The gunman was spotted at about 10:20 a.m.

Afternoon classes will resume immediately, according to the university.

Carroll is a small liberal arts college, with 3,571 full and part-time students. It is located 19 miles west of Milwaukee. (Reporting by Brendan O'Brien and Mary Wisniewski; Editing by Greg McCune and Lisa Von Ahn)