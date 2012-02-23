A 9-year-old boy shot and critically wounded a girl in their classroom in Washington state on Wednesday, authorities said.

The schoolboy was taken into custody by police after the shooting at the Armin Jahr Elementary School in Bremerton, a town 15 miles west of Seattle.

The girl, 8, was rushed by air ambulance to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle with a gunshot wound and remained in critical condition, a hospital spokeswoman said.

Bremerton School District spokeswoman Patty Glaser said police were still investigating the incident, which took place shortly before the end of the school day.

"We do know the gun and the student were found," she said.

The school was locked down before students were allowed to leave. The district said grief counselors would be on hand for students, staff and parents.

(Writing and additional reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Paul Thomasch)