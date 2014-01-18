PHILADELPHIA Two students were shot and wounded on Friday at a charter high school in northern Philadelphia, police said, in the latest string of school shootings that have helped fuel a national debate over gun laws.

The injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, according to Philadelphia Police spokeswoman Christine O'Brien.

Investigators have not said who fired the shots. A boy was taken into custody, but later cleared, said Philadelphia Police Lieutenant John Stanford.

"Initially, he was thought to be the shooter, but investigators were able to determine the kid was not a shooter, Stanford said. "He was there but I don't believe he was involved."

Another boy turned himself in and was being interviewed by police late Friday night, Stanford said. A third boy was also supposed to turn himself in, but had not yet done so.

Local television station 6ABC reported that a 15-year-old girl and boy had been shot in the school gymnasium.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Charles Ramsey told reporters Friday evening they were still investigating the motive. The afternoon shooting at the Delaware Valley Charter High School was caught on video, he said.

Earlier, police used Twitter to urge the suspected shooter to surrender.

"SHOOTER - Turn yourself in. Get it over with now," they said.

The wounded students were listed in stable condition at a local hospital, the television station said.

The incident follows a shooting on Tuesday at a New Mexico middle school, where a 12-year-old boy is accused of opening fire with a shotgun and seriously wounding two students.

In October, a 12-year-old boy in Sparks, Nevada, opened fire at his school, killing a teacher and wounding two students before killing himself.

The shootings come amid a contentious national debate on gun control that intensified after a young gunman killed 26 people at an elementary school in Connecticut in December 2012.

(Reporting by Daniel Kelley; Additional reporting by Marina Lopes and Lisa Maria Garza; Editing by Ellen Wulfhorst, Gunna Dickson, Sharon Bernstein and Lisa Shumaker)