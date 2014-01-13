(Changes source to school district, adds details, quotes)
HOUSTON Jan 13 A student was taken into custody
after a possible explosive device was found near the premises of
a Houston-area school on Monday, the Katy Independent School
District said.
There have been no explosions and no injuries in the
incident at Seven Lakes High School in Katy, a western suburb of
Houston. The school's 3,800 students had been evacuated from the
school to a football stadium and later sent home.
"We have been informed that a student suspect is in
custody," the school district said on its website without
providing further information.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Harris County
Sheriff's Office bomb squad were looking into a suspicious
backpack found just outside the school, local TV broadcasters
reported.
The school learned at about 10 a.m. local time (1600 GMT)
that there was "a perceived threat on campus" and immediately
evacuated students, the school district said.
(Reporting by Andrea Lorenz and Erwin Seba in Houston; Writing
by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Meredith
Mazzilli)