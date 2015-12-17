(Updates with details on other school districts receiving
threats)
Dec 17 Two Indiana school districts closed on
Thursday amid reported threats directed at schools there, while
large school districts in Texas and Florida said they would hold
classes after deeming threats made against them to not be
credible.
School officials in the Indiana cities of Danville and
Plainfield cited concerns about the safety of students and staff
in announcing the closures of schools, which comes two days
after officials in Los Angeles canceled classes for 640,000
public school students over a threatened attack with bombs and
guns that was later deemed a hoax.
New York City public schools received a nearly identical
threat but dismissed the message and kept schools open.
"A threat has been directed to the high school, and the
safety and security of all students is our highest priority,"
officials in Plainfield, Indiana, said on their website, adding
they were working with public safety officials in an ongoing
investigation.
School districts covering Dallas, Houston, Miami and Fort
Lauderdale said they had received threats of violence similar to
those made against schools in New York City and Los Angeles this
week but had no plans to close on Thursday.
In a statement on its website, the Houston Independent
School District said police were sweeping campuses as a
precaution, but the threat did not appear to be credible.
Parents in Houston were asked to be vigilant should they see
anything out of the ordinary on Thursday morning, the district's
statement said.
(Reporting by Susan Heavey, Megan Cassella, Colleen Jenkins and
Suzannah Gonzales; editing by Franklin Paul and Chizu Nomiyama)