MERIDEN, Conn. Dec 28 A $100 million claim on
behalf of a 6-year-old survivor is the first legal action to
come out of the Connecticut school shooting that left 26
children and adults dead two weeks ago.
The unidentified client, referred to as Jill Doe, heard
"cursing, screaming, and shooting" over the school intercom when
the gunman, 20-year-old Adam Lanza, opened fire, according to
the claim filed by New Haven-based attorney Irv Pinsky.
"As a consequence, the ... child has sustained emotional and
psychological trauma and injury, the nature and extent of which
are yet to be determined," the claim said.
Pinsky said he filed a claim on Thursday with state Claims
Commissioner J. Paul Vance Jr., whose office must give
permission before a lawsuit can be filed against the state.
"We all know its going to happen again," Pinsky said on
Friday. "Society has to take action."
Twenty children and six adults were shot dead on December 14
at the Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut. The
children were all 6 and 7 years old.
Pinsky's claim said that the state Board of Education,
Department of Education and Education Commissioner had failed to
take appropriate steps to protect children from "foreseeable
harm."
It said they had failed to provide a "safe school setting"
or design "an effective student safety emergency response plan
and protocol."
Pinsky said he was approached by the child's parents within
a week of the shooting.
The shooting, which also left the gunman dead, has prompted
extensive debate about gun control and the suggestion by the
National Rifle Association that schools be patrolled by armed
guards. Police have said the gunman killed his mother at their
home in Newtown before going to the school.
