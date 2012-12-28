U.S. Army General H. Norman Schwarzkopf Jr, commander of Allied forces in Operation Desert Storm, gives a special briefing in Riyadh in this February 24, 1991 file photograph. REUTERS/Stringer/Files

WASHINGTON Retired U.S. General Norman Schwarzkopf Jr, who headed coalition forces that drove Iraqi President Saddam Hussein's army out of Kuwait in Operation Desert Storm, has died, a U.S. official said on Thursday. He was 78.

The highly decorated four-star general died at 2:22 p.m. ET at his home in Tampa, Florida, said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity. The cause of death was not immediately known.

Schwarzkopf, a burly Vietnam War veteran known as Stormin' Norman, commanded more than 540,000 U.S. troops and 200,000 allied forces in a six-week war that routed Hussein's army from Kuwait in 1991, capping his 34-year military career.

Former President George H.W. Bush said he and his wife Barbara "mourn the loss of a true American patriot and one of the great military leaders of his generation," according to a statement released by Bush's spokesman. The former president has been hospitalized in Houston since late November.

Some experts hailed Schwarzkopf's plan to trick and outflank Iraqi forces with a sweeping armored movement, which ended the ground war in only 100 hours, as one of the great accomplishments in military history.

