(Corrects company name to Editas Medicine from Editas
Pharmaceuticals in paragraph 15)
By Brendan Pierson
Dec 6 The U.S. patent agency on Tuesday will
hear arguments in a heated dispute over who was first to invent
a revolutionary gene-editing technology known as CRISPR.
Hundreds of millions of dollars may be at stake, as the
technology promises commercial applications in treating genetic
diseases, engineering crops, and other areas.
CRISPR works as a type of molecular scissors that can trim
away unwanted parts of the genome, and replace them with new
stretches of DNA. It has quickly become the preferred method of
gene editing in research labs because of its ease of use
compared with older techniques.
The hearing is before the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office's
Patent Trial and Appeal Board in Alexandria, Virginia. It will
pit one group of researchers associated with the Broad
Institute, affiliated with the Massachusetts Institute of
Technology and Harvard University, against another group linked
to the University of California at Berkeley and the University
of Vienna in Austria.
The latter team, led by Berkeley's Jennifer Doudna and
Vienna's Emmanuelle Charpentier, applied for a CRISPR patent in
2013.
The Broad team, led by MIT's Feng Zhang, filed a patent
application months later, and became the first to obtain a
CRISPR patent in 2014. It has since obtained additional patents.
The Berkeley team has obtained CRISPR patents as well, though
the 2013 application has not been granted.
In April 2015, the Berkeley team petitioned the patent
agency to launch a so-called interference proceeding, claiming
Broad's patents covered the same invention as the Berkeley
team's 2013 application.
Tuesday's hearing will focus on preliminary motions, which
the panel is expected to decide within the next few weeks.
One of those motions, filed by Broad, could end the case.
Broad has argued that its patents, which describe the use of
CRISPR specifically in animal cells, represent a breakthrough
beyond the Berkeley team's application, which described it more
generally. CRISPR occurs naturally in bacteria.
The two teams, Broad has said, are not really claiming the
same invention at all. If the panel agrees, the interference
proceeding will end, and Broad's patents will remain intact.
Rulings from the panel can be appealed in federal court.
Otherwise, the proceeding will likely go on for another year
or more, as the panel weighs evidence to determine which team
was first to invent the technology.
Broad spokesman Lee McGuire said in a statement that the
institute was confident of its case. Berkeley representatives
could not be reached for comment.
The CRISPR dispute is among the last-ever interference
proceedings, which were phased out by a 2011 patent reform law.
The America Invents Act changed the U.S. patent system from a
"first to invent" to "first inventor to file" for patent
applications after March 16, 2013.
If the Berkeley team's challenge succeeds, Broad could lose
its patent rights.
Broad has already licensed its CRISPR patents for human
therapeutics research to Editas Medicine, a Cambridge,
Massachusetts-based biotech firm whose founders included both
Zhang and Doudna, who has since left.
It has also licensed its technology to large businesses,
including agriculture company Monsanto Co and General
Electric Co's medical technology subsidiary GE
Healthcare.
Doudna co-founded Berkeley biotech firm Caribou Biosciences,
which licenses Berkeley's intellectual property and is working
on CRISPR with other companies, including Novartis AG
and Dupont.
The case is The Broad Institute Inc v. Regents of the
University of California, Patent Interference No. 106,048.
