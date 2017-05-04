If your idea of a fun Saturday night inclines more towards swinging a light sabre than tripping the light fantastic, then a new bar in Los Angeles may be just the place for you.

The Cantina of Scum & Villainy is a new pop-up bar in Hollywood that encourages patrons to indulge their passion for dressing as their favourite science fiction characters.

"I wanted to build a place that geeks and nerds and cosplayers could all gather and have a place to make pretend. In my head, this is a playset and we are all action figures," the bar's creator, J.C. Reifenberg told Reuters.

'Cosplay' is a contraction of the words 'costume' and 'play'.

Customers have grasped the opportunity - with elaborate costumes inspired by cinematic aliens, robots and Star Wars' Princess Leia.

"You truly feel transported into the galaxy far, far away and that's what they're doing good is that you feel like you're in a different place, like, totally," said Jamie Costa, a patron dressed as Han Solo.

The bar, which borrows its name from a line in the original "Star Wars" film, will be open until the end of June.

