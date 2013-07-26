(Updates with sale price, buyer)
By Harriet McLeod
CHARLESTON, S.C., July 26 A historic Southern
plantation in the United States sold for $2.2 million at auction
Friday, giving some financial relief to the strapped local Girl
Scout council that has owned and used it as a camp for girls for
almost five decades.
The camp in South Carolina is one of dozens of Girl Scout
camps in 28 states that have closed, been sold or are for sale
as chapters across the United States face financial struggles,
according to Save Our Scout Camps, a group fighting efforts to
sell camps in Iowa and Illinois.
Friday's sale of Camp Low Country, about 35 miles from
Charleston will let the Girl Scout council meet its financial
obligations to Girl Scouts USA and keep its charter, said
Loretta Graham, chief executive officer of Girl Scouts of
Eastern South Carolina.
"We plan to keep Girl Scouting in South Carolina for 100
more years," she said.
Charleston businessman Michael Bennett, a hotel and resort
developer and contractor with Bennett Hospitality and Bennett
Hofford Construction Company, made the winning offer among about
a dozen interested bidders in an auction on the plantation
grounds.
Camp Low Country sits on 152 acres of the former Richmond
Plantation, a sprawling 18th- and 19th-century rice plantation.
Shuttered since 2011 for budgetary reasons, the property
includes an old-brick manor house, guest houses, stables,
carriage houses and dog kennels built in 1927 by New Yorker
George A. Ellis, a founder of E.F. Hutton and Co., and his wife,
a chewing gum heiress.
The property was on the market for two years at an initial
price of $7 million, but its value was appraised at $3.7 million
before the local council announced the auction on July 1.
Camp Low Country, where scouts took part in activities
ranging from horse riding to learning crafts, is just the latest
to fall in the wake of a broad "realignment" by Girls Scouts
USA, the national governing body of Girls Scouts councils.
The realignment that took full effect in 2009 consolidated
local councils. It reduced their number by two-thirds,
eliminated staff jobs and set new Girl Scout priorities for
building leadership skills.
Girls Scouts has about 2.3 million youth and about 800,000
adult members nationwide, said Michelle Tompkins, spokeswoman
for the New York-based Girl Scouts USA.
The organization is struggling with plummeting membership, a
dearth of adult volunteers, declining cookie sales and a pension
fund that is hundreds of thousands of dollars in debt.
In March, Congress introduced pension relief legislation for
Girls Scouts USA and similar nonprofit organizations.
Critics fear Girl Scouts, which celebrated its 100th
birthday in 2012, is abandoning its traditional mission of
giving girls outdoor experiences. Opponents of the camp sales
have sued local Girl Scout councils in several states.
The Girl Scouts' new leadership programs focus on science,
technology, engineering and math, financial literacy, and even
bully prevention.
