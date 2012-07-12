SCRANTON, Pennsylvania July 12 City council
members in cash-strapped Scranton, Pennsylvania, are meeting on
Thursday to discuss the city's desperate financial state, after
the mayor cut public employees' pay to minimum wage.
The city has a budget deficit of about $16.5 million, and if
it cannot find lenders to bridge the gap it could run out of
cash to meet payroll and other operating costs.
Until now, city council members and Mayor Christopher
Doherty have been unable to agree on a fiscal plan to put
Scranton back on track. One of Doherty's proposals is a 78
percent tax increase over three years.
One day last week, the city had just $5,000 in the bank.
Doherty, a Democrat, thrust the city into the spotlight on July
6 when he told firefighters, police and public works employees
that they would suddenly be earning $7.25 an hour, the state's
minimum wage.
He also cut his own pay and that of city council members to
minimum wage.
"I am very hopeful that the mayor will sit down with the
council and negotiate in good faith," city council member Pat
Rogan said during Thursday's meeting. "This city council is not
going to pass a 78 percent tax increase. There are many other
ideas for generating revenue."
Scranton, nicknamed "The Electric City" for having one of
the nation's first electric streetcar systems, is a former
center of anthracite coal mining.
Its total operating budget for 2012 was $85.3 million. It
was $75 million in 2011. The police department accounted for 28
percent of the city's department expenditures. Fire services
accounted for 27 percent, and public works for another 20
percent.
The city, which is the setting for "The Office" television
show, is one of several in Pennsylvania and across the United
States that are scrambling to maintain services with shrinking
revenue.
Scranton's drastic action to reduce wages prompted unions to
launch three lawsuits: one aimed at blocking the cuts in state
court, and two claiming the mayor violated federal wage laws and
benefits programs for disabled police and firefighters.
The unions have also asked a state judge to hold Doherty in
civil contempt, saying he violated a judge's order not to cut
salaries.