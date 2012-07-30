July 30 After slashing public employees' pay to
minimum wage on July 6, the mayor of cash-poor Scranton,
Pennsylvania, has struck a deal to pay them back what they are
owed with interest.
Mayor Christopher Doherty agreed that the city would pay
approximately $750,000 in compensation owed to firefighters,
police officers and public works employees, plus at least $5,100
in interest, said Tom Jennings, a lawyer for the employees'
unions.
In exchange, the unions said they would drop their bid to
have the mayor held in contempt of court, according to the
agreement, reached Saturday and presented to a judge on Monday.
Scranton, the setting for "The Office" television show, is
one of several cities in Pennsylvania and across the United
States that are struggling to make ends meet, because of lowered
revenue collections and increased spending.
Doherty said on Monday the city was on track to implement a
fiscal recovery plan. This would allow it to tap into $2.25
million of state aid and find lenders for its budget gap.
Doherty made headlines around the world after cutting
employees' pay to the state's $7.25 minimum wage for the July 6
payroll period. Shortly after, Doherty said he had no other
choice because the city didn't have enough money to make full
payroll of about $1.1 million for its nearly 400 employees.
After paying them about $315,000 altogether at the minimum
wage, the city had just $5,000 left in its coffers, he has said.
For the following payroll on July 20, the city was again
able to pay the full amount due to employees under collective
bargaining agreements.
The settlement calls for Scranton to repay the compensation
by Aug. 16, plus a 6 percent interest payment that amounts to at
least $5,100 for the missed pay periods.
"Hopefully (the settlement) gives us some stability here and
some assurances that this isn't going to happen again," said
John Judge, president of Scranton's firefighters' union.
Scranton, nicknamed the "Electric City" for having one of
the nation's first electric streetcar systems, will get $2.25
million in state aid if it can enact a fiscal recovery plan by
Aug. 15.
MAYOR SAYS CITY ON TRACK TO TAP STATE AID
If it doesn't meet that goal, Scranton can extend
reimbursement of the back-pay until Aug. 31 but must pay nearly
$7,000 in interest instead, the agreement said.
So far, Scranton is on track to tap into the state aid after
sending a proposed recovery plan to the state for consideration
on Friday, Doherty told Reuters.
As a financially distressed city, Scranton is under state
supervision and must get state and court approval for certain
financial decisions.
The Scranton city council approved a budget for fiscal year
2012, which ends Dec. 31, that borrowed about $16.5 million to
fund operations.
But after the council voted to delay a $1 million debt
payment on June 1 by two weeks, banks have been reluctant to
lend without first seeing a recovery plan for the coming years,
Doherty said.
"It gives us a plan for the next three years," he said. "We
can go to the banking community."
The proposed plan includes a provision to raise an
additional $1 million annually from the city's nonprofits, which
would be asked to make payments in lieu of the property taxes
from which they are exempt.
The idea was based on successful efforts by the mayor of
Providence, Rhode Island, earlier this year to get that city's
universities and charity hospitals to make bigger annual
payments, Doherty said.
Scranton's proposed recovery plan also calls for a commuter
tax, paid by people who work but do not live in the city, that
would raise about $4 million a year, as well as a property tax
increase of about 33 to 36 percent over the next three years,
Doherty said.
Scranton and other cities are also lobbying state lawmakers
to let them impose sales taxes, the way Philadelphia and
Pittsburgh now do, Doherty said.
That could allow Scranton to raise another $5 million every
year, he said, but there's no time frame for when or if such a
change could happen.