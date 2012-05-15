May 14 An 87-year-old sculptor is entitled to
more money from the U.S. Postal Service after it made tens of
millions of dollars from using an image of his Korean War
memorial on stamps and merchandise, a federal appeals court
ruled on Monday.
Frank Gaylord, who is now 87 and a World War Two veteran,
won a government-sponsored contest to build a memorial to Korean
War veterans in 1990, and his work, consisting of a platoon of
19 steel soldiers, became the centerpiece of the Korean War
Veterans' Memorial in Washington.
In 1995, photographer John Alli captured a ghostly image of
the steel soldiers after a snowstorm which the U.S. Postal
Service paid $1,500 to use in a commemorative line of 37-cent
postage stamps in 2002.
The postal service sold 86.8 million of the stamps and
licensed the image to retailers, reaping estimated revenues of
$30.2 million, but failed to request Gaylord's permission for
use of the image of his sculpture.
Gaylord sued in 2006 but his request for a 10 percent
royalty, plus interest, was rejected and he was instead granted
$5,000 -- the most the postal service had ever paid to license
an image.
In Monday's ruling, the appeals court said Gaylord
consistently licensed images of the work for a 10 percent
royalty and the earlier court ruling should have determined what
deal he and the postal service would likely have reached.
The U.S. Postal Service did not immediately respond to a
request for comment. The Justice Department declined comment.
(Reporting By Terry Baynes; Editing by David Brunnstrom)