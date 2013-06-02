LOS ANGELES, June 1 Billionaire Sean Parker,
co-founder of music-sharing website Napster and the first
president of Facebook, was married on Saturday in Northern
California, a representative for the couple said.
Parker, 33, married his fiancee Alexandra Lenas in a
ceremony at an inn in the costal retreat of Big Sur with 300
family and friends in attendance, his representative Matthew
Hiltzik said in a statement.
Their daughter, Winter, who was born this year, was part of
the ceremony.
Parker's fortune is estimated at $2 billion at Forbes.com.
In 2004, Parker joined Facebook where he became its first
president. He left the company in 2005 and is now a managing
partner at venture capital firm Founders Fund.
Actor Justin Timberlake played Parker as a hard-partying
ladies man in a 2010 movie, "The Social Network," about the
creation of Facebook by Mark Zuckerberg, who was then a student
at Harvard University. After the film came out, Parker dismissed
the portrayal as fictional.
Aside from his time at Facebook, Parker is known for
co-founding Napster in 1999 when he was 19 years-old.
Napster flummoxed music executives by allowing free
peer-to-peer sharing of songs online. It was shut down by court
order in 2001 over copyright infringement claims.
Parker is still involved in the online music industry, and
was a backer of music subscription service Spotify.
(Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Dan Whitcomb and
Christopher Wilson)