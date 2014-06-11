June 11 The family of a Wall Street Journal
reporter who disappeared five months ago while taking a walk
near his New Jersey home is offering a $10,000 reward for
information leading to his return, a family spokeswoman said on
Wednesday.
David Bird, a 55-year-old energy markets reporter at the
Journal, published by News Corp, was last seen Jan. 11
at his home in Long Hill Township.
The search for Bird in nearby woods and bodies of water was
postponed a few weeks after his disappearance due to harsh
winter weather, but resumed in March, said family friend and
spokeswoman Carolyn Buscarino.
"There's no evidence that David was a victim of foul play
but there's also no evidence he wasn't," Buscarino said, adding
that the reward was being offered to encourage witnesses to come
forward with information "that will help end the family's agony
of uncertainty."
Bird was last seen wearing a red jacket with yellow zippers
and had left his cell phone behind. A Boy Scout leader and
marathon runner with two teenage children, Bird had worked for
Dow Jones for over 20 years.
Witnesses are encouraged to call the Long Hill Township
Police at 908-647-1800.
Dow Jones contributed to the award, but could not disclose
the amount, according to a spokeswoman.
Bird has had a liver transplant, police said, and is
believed to be without the medicine he needs to take regularly.
(Reporting by Mary Wisniewski; Editing by Dan Whitcomb and Jim
Loney)