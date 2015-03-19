NEW YORK, March 19 New Jersey authorities are
trying to determine the identity of a body found in a river in
an area where a Wall Street Journal reporter disappeared more
than a year ago, an official said on Thursday.
The family of David Bird has been notified about the
discovery, family spokeswoman Carolyn Buscarino said.
Bird, 55, an energy markets reporter at the Journal,
published by News Corp, has been missing since he took
a Saturday afternoon walk from his home in Long Hill Township,
New Jersey, on Jan. 11, 2014.
"This is the first lead of any kind," Buscarino said.
The unidentified body was recovered from a river bordering
Morris and Somerset counties, and authorities were working to
determine the person's identity, said Deputy Chief Denise
Arseneault of the Morris County Prosecutor's Office.
Bird's home is within walking distance to the Passaic River,
Buscarino said.
"The Morris County prosecutor's office alerted the family to
this development last night," Buscarino said.
Arseneault said the investigation was continuing into Bird's
disappearance but she declined to release any other information.
The Passaic River and a number of other waterways flow near
the border of Morris and Somerset counties.
The family had offered a $10,000 reward in the search for
Bird, who had worked for Dow Jones for more than 20 years, and
was a Boy Scout leader and marathon runner with two teenage
children.
Bird had a liver transplant, police said, and was believed
to be without the medicine he needed to take regularly.
On the day he vanished, Bird had taken down the family
Christmas tree and went out for some fresh air during a break in
the rain at about 4 p.m., his wife said on
www.finddavidbird.info, a website set up to aid in the search.
