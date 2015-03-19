(Body is identified as missing journalist)
NEW YORK, March 19 A body found in a New Jersey
river has been positively identified as David Bird, a Wall
Street Journal reporter who disappeared more than a year ago,
officials said on Thursday.
Dental records were used to identify Bird, 55, an energy
markets reporter at the Journal, published by News Corp
, who had been missing since taking a walk from his home
by the Passaic River in Long Hill Township, New Jersey, on Jan.
11, 2014, the Morris County Prosecutor's Office in a statement.
Two men canoeing on the river on Wednesday found the red
jacket Bird was wearing when he disappeared. The boaters
immediately contacted police, who later found human remains and
sought to identify them, the prosecutor said.
"At this time, the Medical Examiner's investigation into the
cause and manner of death is ongoing," the prosecutor said.
Bird's family thanked law enforcement "for their tireless
efforts to find David" in a statement released by family
spokeswoman Carolyn Buscarino. The family asked for privacy and
said funeral arrangements were pending.
The family had offered a $10,000 reward in the search for
Bird, who had worked for Dow Jones for more than 20 years, and
was a Boy Scout leader and marathon runner with two teenage
children.
Bird had a liver transplant, police said, and was believed
to be without the medicine he needed to take regularly.
On the day he vanished, Bird had taken down the family
Christmas tree and went out for some fresh air during a break in
the rain at about 4 p.m., his wife said on
www.finddavidbird.info, a website set up to aid in the search.
