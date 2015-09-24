(Adds investigation, paragraph 4; college statement, paragraph
5)
By Eric M. Johnson
SEATTLE, Sept 24 Four people were killed and 12
critically injured on Thursday when an amphibious tour bus and a
charter bus carrying foreign college students collided head-on
on a Seattle bridge, authorities said.
The fire department said 44 people were treated at area
hospitals after the crash on the busy Aurora Bridge, which
crosses a canal linking Lake Union with the Puget Sound's
Shilshole Bay.
Local TV footage showed the side of the charter bus caved in
with glass and debris on the ground. The Ride the Ducks
amphibious bus, which had less damage, was missing a front
wheel.
Investigators are reviewing witness reports of "a possible
mechanical issue" on the duck vehicle, police said, adding there
was no indication that the drivers had been drinking.
North Seattle College said in a statement that approximately
45 students and employees from its International Program were on
the charter bus. The college said it did not know the exact
number of injured or the severity of their injuries.
The college did not say what countries the students were
from.
Seattle Mayor Ed Murray said officials were contacting the
consulates of the foreign students.
A witness to the crash, Jesse Christenson, 32, saw the duck
boat with its turn signal on trying to get in the left lane, and
then it made a sharp move to the left.
"I initially thought it was a (tire) blow out. The duck boat
then hit another car with a roof rack then went head on into the
oncoming tour bus," Christenson told the Seattle Times
newspaper. "The scene was pretty gruesome ... There were people
in shock."
Traffic safety on the bridge, which has no median barrier,
has been a concern of state and local officials.
Four people died at the scene, authorities said. Among the
44 injured, 12 were in critical condition and 32 received
non-life-threatening injuries.
The people on the charter bus suffered the majority of the
significant injuries, a fire department spokeswoman said. Two
other vehicles were involved in the crash, she said.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with the families involved in
today's tragic accident," Ride the Ducks said in a statement.
The accident comes nearly five months after an amphibious
sightseeing vehicle hit and killed a woman on a Philadelphia
street. In 2010, two tourists were killed when a tugboat pushed
a barge into a Ride the Ducks vehicle, also in Philadelphia.
(Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle; Additional reporting
by Bryan Cohen in Seattle, Dan Whitcomb in Los Angeles, and
Frank McGurty in New York; Editing by Daniel Wallis and Eric
Beech)